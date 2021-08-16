Aeva Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $106,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

