Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 879 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.2% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

