African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AGGFF opened at $0.10 on Monday. African Gold Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11.

African Gold Group Company Profile

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

