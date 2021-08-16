Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.44.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital initiated coverage on Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

AFN stock opened at C$28.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$526.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1,869.33. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

