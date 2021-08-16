Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AFN. ATB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.00.

AFN stock opened at C$28.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.06. The firm has a market cap of C$526.51 million and a PE ratio of -1,869.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$48.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.