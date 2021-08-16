AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASGLY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get AGC alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASGLY opened at $8.95 on Monday. AGC has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.83.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. AGC had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.