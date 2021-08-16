ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Down 41.3% in July

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf cut shares of ageas SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

AGESY opened at $52.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

