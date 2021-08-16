AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Down 43.4% in July

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGFMF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins increased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $5.91 on Monday. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

