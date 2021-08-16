Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $40.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agrify traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 8428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGFY. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth about $1,410,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth about $3,327,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth about $1,435,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agrify Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

