Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Hits $0.71 on Major Exchanges

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $17.72 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,346.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.11 or 0.06943564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $686.27 or 0.01480733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.44 or 0.00393652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00153784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00595450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00369618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00327570 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars.

