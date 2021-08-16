Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Aileron Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALRN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ALRN opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.74. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Finally, Satter Management CO. L.P. increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. now owns 16,609,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

