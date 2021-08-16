Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 689.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,337 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $38,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.97.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $152.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.84.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,727,795 shares of company stock worth $394,072,582 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

