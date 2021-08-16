Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 120.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $152.76 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $2,090,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,616,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,727,795 shares of company stock worth $394,072,582 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

