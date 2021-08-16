Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AKAM. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $116.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

