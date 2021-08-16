Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) vs. QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 17.52% 17.07% 9.44% QuoteMedia -3.32% N/A -8.92%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Akamai Technologies and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58 QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $126.44, suggesting a potential upside of 9.70%. QuoteMedia has a consensus price target of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given QuoteMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akamai Technologies and QuoteMedia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.20 billion 5.87 $557.05 million $4.16 27.71 QuoteMedia $12.40 million 1.46 -$640,000.00 ($0.01) -20.00

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia. QuoteMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats QuoteMedia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel M. Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that provide publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line comprises Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson in July 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

