Akash Network Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00005992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $199.92 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 151,175,036 coins and its circulating supply is 72,993,774 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

