Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in July

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Akbank T.A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.99. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

