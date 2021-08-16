Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price target decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 239.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

AKRO stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $656.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $37.94.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $97,835.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $170,027.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,001. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 191,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after buying an additional 383,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after buying an additional 73,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 673,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after buying an additional 39,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.