Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.07

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $978,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $43,394,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

