Akropolis (AKRO) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $97.59 million and $19.14 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,730,140 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

