Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

AKZOY stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

