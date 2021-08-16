Alchemint Standards (SDS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $180,852.14

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $180,852.14 and $31.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00054175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00133315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00157149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,167.89 or 0.99914627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.00907046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.63 or 0.06837949 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.