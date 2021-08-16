Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,341 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

AA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

NYSE:AA opened at $45.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

