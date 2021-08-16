Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) versus Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Financial Survey

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -989.97% -85.73% -45.70% Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.70% -22.55%

This table compares Alector and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $21.10 million 105.25 -$190.23 million ($2.45) -11.21 Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.33 million ($1.84) -4.40

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alector and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alector currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.67%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.91%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alector.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.2% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alector has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Alector on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

