Aleph.im (ALEPH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.84 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $23.32 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aleph.im

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,296,301 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

