Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1706 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Shares of AQN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

