Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to post sales of $465.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.16 million and the highest is $483.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $376.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 33.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after buying an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

