Alien Worlds (TLM) Achieves Market Cap of $281.38 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $281.38 million and $266.69 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00136139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.88 or 0.00158808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,579.39 or 1.00131122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.95 or 0.00922116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.00679623 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars.

