Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alithya Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.24.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $136.65 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alithya Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

