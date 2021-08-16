Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 7.4%

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) was down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 223,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKT. Barclays decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.24.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $685,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,399 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $214,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.