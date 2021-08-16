ALL BEST ICO Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $4,499.07 and $1.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00060899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.16 or 0.00907209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00104677 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars.

