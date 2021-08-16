Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 314.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,585 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Allakos worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $82.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.89. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $57,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,013. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLK. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

