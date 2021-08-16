ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NYSE:ALE opened at $71.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. ALLETE has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 115,869 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

