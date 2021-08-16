Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,476,481 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 4,140.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476,481 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.99% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $48,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHEF. TheStreet cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of CHEF opened at $29.73 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

