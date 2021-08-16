Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 14,822 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.59% of Coherent worth $37,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

COHR opened at $239.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.80. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.