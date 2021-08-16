Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 259,402 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,402 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Occidental Petroleum worth $45,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

