Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 71,926 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Yum China worth $45,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yum China by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,756,000 after buying an additional 442,481 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Yum China by 43.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 143,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $61.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

