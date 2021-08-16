Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,294 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.08% of Allakos worth $49,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth $142,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 71.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 13.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $82.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.10. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLK shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

In other news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.