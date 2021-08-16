Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,258 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.10% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $45,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 106,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 270,484 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 288,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 295,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,399 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $29.09 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.62.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

