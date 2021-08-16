Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,104 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.21% of Heritage Financial worth $37,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 155,365 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $907.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.