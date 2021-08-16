Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of TransDigm Group worth $46,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $95,125,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,163 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $605.97 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.30.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

