Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,643 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.05% of Murphy USA worth $37,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 320.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,963,000 after buying an additional 753,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after purchasing an additional 268,176 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 196.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 241,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $16,216,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $152.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

