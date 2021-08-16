Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,151 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.92% of Vital Farms worth $39,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 10,337.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

VITL stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.60. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $712.23 million and a P/E ratio of 93.32.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $674,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034 over the last 90 days.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

