Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $37.67 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455,897 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,345 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of UBS Group worth $37,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2,443.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

