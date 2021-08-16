Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $38.57 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Extra Space Storage worth $38,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $175.68 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.77.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

