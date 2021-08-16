Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $39.20 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $39,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.01 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

