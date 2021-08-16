Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $39.37 Million Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,550 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of KB Financial Group worth $39,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

KB opened at $45.61 on Monday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.82.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

