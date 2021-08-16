Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $40.04 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Zebra Technologies worth $40,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $571.07 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $572.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $532.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

