Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $42.88 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $42,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Moderna by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $1,057,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,400 shares of company stock worth $78,942,346. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $389.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

