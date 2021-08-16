Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $43.60 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Nucor worth $43,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,383 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,730. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

NYSE NUE opened at $126.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.56. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

